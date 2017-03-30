Did Priyanka Chopra just rope in Pink director and writer for her next Hindi production?

Priyanka Chopra is keeping very busy with her Hollywood life. The actress is currently shooting for the second season of her crime drama series, Quantico. Priyanka Chopra even kickstarted the promotions for her Hollywood movie debut Baywatch earlier this week in Las Vegas.

While Priyanka Chopra is busy with her work in Hollywood, she hasn’t done a Hindi film for a while. But, her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures is busy churning out regional films to promote more regional content in the country. After making movies in Marathi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri, her production house is all set to make a Hindi film as well.

According to several reports, Priyanka Chopra has roped in Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for her next which is a Hindi production. Not just that, she has also got Pink writer, Ritesh Shah, on board for her film. The reports suggest that her film will be rolling out next year.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. Meanwhile, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of Baywatch which stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in leading roles. She is playing the antagonist Victoria Leeds in the movie. It is slated to release on May 26, 2017.