Priyanka Chopra to introduce the concept of gender-neutrality in her company Purple Pebble Pictures

Time and again Priyanka Chopra has supported women empowerment. Being an ambassador of UNICEF the actress has also participated in many initiatives. While Priyanka has also openly criticized the gender disparity in payments and workplace, the actress is working out for solutions to make her production house Purple Pebble Pictures gender neutral. Helping her in this endeavor is her mother Madhu Chopra.

It is a known fact that Priyanka Chopra is busy with her Hollywood commitments. Hence her Indian production house is being supervised by her mother Madhu Chopra. Happy about the way her daughter Priyanka Chopra is tackling with the problem of gender inequality, they have decided to do away with gender disparity in their organization. From what we hear, they are planning to introduce more women artists in their forthcoming projects.

Madhu Chopra has gone further to assert that women will not just be a part of direction or acting but also in fields such as story-writing and even technicians. It is also being asserted that gender will not be determining factor for remuneration. She spoke on the way about a certain bias continues to be associated with women employees. Hence their attempt is to break this prejudice and give them an additional push.

On the other hand, they also want to use their production house Purple Pebble Pictures to tell more female-centric stories. Considering it as impactful, Madhu stated that women are strong enough to be talked about. She also believes that these films will help women rise and will put them at a pedestal where they can walk shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts.

As for Priyanka Chopra, the actress is yet to comment on the same. She is busy shooting for her American TV series Quantico. She was also supposed to make a lavish entrance on the red carpet of the Oscars this year. However, she decided to give it a skip owing to her ill health.

