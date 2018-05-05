Priyanka Chopra to host a travel show titled If I Could Tell You Just One Thing

Priyanka Chopra is not just an actress but also a businesswoman. The actress, who is balancing her life between Bollywood and Hollywood, is acting and successfully producing regional movies in India. Now, the actress is just plunging into the digital platform for a special travel show project. As many big stars including Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith have ventured into Youtube, Priyanka Chopra too is making her way to the platform.

According to the latest reports, Priyanka Chopra is set to host a travel show titled If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. This will be a Youtube series where Priyanka will travel across the globe. She will be meeting and asking advice from some of the most inspirational actors, politicians, religious leaders, and environmentalists about changing the world. The filming for the series will begin soon. It will be very interesting for PC fans to see her in an all-new way as a host.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico season 3 will air on April 26, 2018, in the US. The show will premiere in India on April 28. Reprising her role as Alex Parrish, the small season will have 13 episodes. Quantico stars Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, Jake McLaughlin as Ryan Booth, Johanna Braddy as Shelby Wyatt, Russell Tovey as Harry Doyle, Alan Powell as Mike McQuigg, with Marlee Matlin as Jocelyn Turner and Blair Underwood as Owen Hall.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in two Hollywood films- A Kid Like Jake– which is set to release this year. It stars Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer. She is also set to star in romantic comedy, Isn’t It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, will return to Hindi films with Salman Khan starrer Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, it is releasing during Eid 2019.

