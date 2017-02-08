Did Priyanka Chopra help cousin Meera Chopra land a Canadian show?

Priyanka Chopra has certainly become one of the busiest Bollywood personalities of recent times, shuttling between her film and TV commitments. However, this has not stopped the actress who is prepping for the release of her maiden Hollywood venture Baywatch, from spending time with family and friends. But we aren’t talking about one of those numerous vacations she has been taking; instead we hear that Priyanka may have helped her cousin Meera Chopra land a role in a Canadian show.

Apparently, Priyanka who was recently in the country spent some quality time with her cousin Meera, wherein they discussed the latter’s recent and upcoming projects. Post the meeting, once back in the States Priyanka set up a couple of meetings and helped Meera top casting official at the CTV Television Network.

After the meetings, Meera landed a role in an upcoming fantasy drama series and will commence shooting soon. Though the details of the show and Meera’s role in it are still unavailable we hear that the part will be a strong one and Meera will be travelling to the US later this month for the same.