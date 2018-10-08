Priyanka Chopra film Pahuna – The Little Visitors’ wins at the SCHLINGEL International Children’s Film Festival in Germany

Yet again weaving an unconventional path, Priyanka Chopra dared to experiment by venturing as a producer in regional films. After kicking off her banner Purple Pebble Pictures, the actress tasted success with some intriguing films like the Marathi film Ventilator and her maiden Sikkimese film Pahuna – The Little Visitors. Now, we hear that her Sikkimese venture has recently bagged two prestigious awards – ‘Best Film (Jury Choice)’ and ‘Special Mention By Professional Jury in The International Feature Film Category’ at the SCHLINGEL International Children’s Film Festival in Germany.

Produced by Priyanka Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra, and directed by Paakhi A. Tyrewala, Pahuna-The Little Visitors, received a thunderous applause and an overwhelming response at the European Premiere of the film festival held on October 2 and 5. Pahuna-The Little Visitors is a courageous story of three children bonding together and making a new home for themselves after being separated from their parents while fleeing Nepal during unrest.

Speaking on the recent win in Germany, co-producer and mother of Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra said, “Pahuna will always be a very special film for all of us at Purple Pebble Pictures. When we started the journey of Pahuna, we didn’t anticipate the film to go this far. But God has been kind and the film has resonated with the audience not just in India but across the globe. I’m grateful to SCHLINGEL International Children’s Film Festival for the recognition. I am looking forward to many more such milestones in our journey at Purple Pebble Pictures.”

Produced by Priyanka Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures, Pahuna – The Little Visitors is written and directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala. The film also had its World Premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival last year.

