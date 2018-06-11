Priyanka Chopra apologizes after the controversial Quantico episode, calls herself ‘proud Indian’

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently seen in ABC Studios’ crime drama Quantico, is under fire for her latest episode. The episode titled ‘The Blood of Romeo’ showed Indian nationalists framing against Pakistan in a terror plot. As soon as the episode aired, the makers and Priyanka Chopra received tremendous backlash for the episode. ABC Network issued an apology in which they said Priyanka isn’t responsible for the plot and that they did not mean to offend anyone. Now, Priyanka Chopra has offered an apology to the fans over the episode on the behalf of the makers.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter to apologize for hurting the sentiments of people after the Quantico episode. “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change,” she wrote.

Last week, ABC issued the statement which read, “ABC Studios and the executive producers of ‘Quantico’ would like to extend an apology to our audience who were offended by the most recent episode, ‘The Blood of Romeo.’ The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it. She has no involvement in the casting of the show or the storylines depicted in the series.”

“Quantico is a work of fiction. The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case, we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone,” the statement read.

Quantico returned with its third season on April 26 with an abbreviated season. This will also act as its last season as it was cancelled by the network.

