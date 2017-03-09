Priyadarshan will chair the jury of the 64th National Film Awards

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has helmed films like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, will now head the jury of the 64th National Film Awards.

Priyadarshan has been in the industry for over 35 years and has worked both in Hindi and South industries. The filmmaker feels honoured to chair the prestigious awards. He said that he is very excited and happy about it and said that a big responsibility has been bestowed on him. He said that he is confident about his job and will do his best.

Till date, Priyadarshan has directed 91 films in various languages and also has a very impressive list of winning National Film Awards in the past. He was honoured with the Best Feature Film honour in 2007 for Kanchivaram. His 1996 Malayalam film Kaalapani won three National Film Awards including the awards for Best Art Direction (Sabu Cyril), Best Special Effects (S.T. Venky), and Best Cinematography (Santosh Sivan).

