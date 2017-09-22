Prernaa Arora awarded as ‘Power Producer of the Year’ at the Stardust Achievers Awards

Producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment is fast coming to be synonymous with interesting, strong content and clutter breaking subjects. The Hindi film industry’s youngest female producer proved to be a game changer with films like Rustom and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, both of which went on to have cash registers ringing at the box office as well as audiences and critics raving.

From producing and presenting an exciting slate of films ahead, to working with some of the industry’s biggest superstars, Prernaa’s achievements were recently recognized at the Stardust Achievers Awards in Dubai.

In aid of Acid Attack Survivors by Hothur foundation, the Stardust Achievers Awards is an endeavour to recognize, acknowledge and celebrate the success stories of Global Indian achievers. These awards celebrated the triumph of Indian excellence in fields like Sports, Business, Media, Films, Fashion, Arts, Television and Politics.

On the occasion said Prernaa Arora, “I’m honoured to receive this award. As a producer, it encourages me to bring stories that need to be told to our audiences and we at KriArj Entertainment hope to do just that”.

The Stardust Achievers Awards took place at the St Regis, Dubai .