This is Preity Zinta’s new move for women’s safety and it is praise-worthy!

Recipient of the Red and White Bravery Award, actress, humanitarian and leading women’s right activist, Preity Zinta, in a revolutionary move has founded India’s first and only holistic women’s’ safety solution. In association with Anthony Moorhouse, Ex Special Forces Australia, Founder of Dynamq, Kavach Safety, is a pro victim – anti perpetrator emergency response service, that assures safety at the press of a button.

Backed by a National Emergency Operations Centre, members will have access to a special Kavach team, a network of security, legal & high end forensic support medical and victim advocacy experts, all of whom are former army and special force professionals, to support victims. With this, Kavach will act as a one-stop-shop to every safety and security need a woman might have.

Kavach Safety: A discreet service that leverages the latest in mobile duress technology and offers a full range of support services, backed by a leading team of crisis experts. Kavach Safety focuses on the safety and security needs of women.

“We take an empathetic and supportive approach to preventing incidents and helping victims of crime through medical services, insurance claims management and trauma support. The service currently costs you 418/- INR a month,” said the recently released statement about the women’s safety program.

Talking about her latest venture, Preity Zinta added, “I started Kavach to ensure that no woman should fear for her personal safety in her daily life. It has taken me 5 long years to get here because I feel we need to empower women. We have a duty to the women of India to reduce the risk of violence, to support those that have been affected, and to educate the country that safety is a right… not a privilege.”