Preity Zinta accepts she was happy that Mumbai Indians lost, but here is her explanation

Preity Zinta’s viral video from an IPL match is making a lot of headlines because the actress openly dissed Mumbai Indians in the video and claimed that she was happy that the team lost. She was majorly trolled for this but the actress posted a clarification online where in she accepted that she was happy that MI lost because that gave her team Kings XI Punjab a chance for play offs.

In a post on Twitter she wrote, “Relax ! Only if Mumbai was “Knocked Out” Punjab would have had a chance of getting to the play offs but RR was happier we were Knocked out by CSK cuz they got to go to the playoffs ! When you leave it till the end one has to not just see your wins but other teams losses as well.” She further added, “Yes cuz that meant we have a Chance at the play offs ! Don’t know why people are saying Finals ! That’s so silly & I dont mind Mumbai or another IPL team except when they are playing or completing against us ! It’s natural in sport specially during the knockout out stages.”

We all know that as a co-owner of the Punjab team, Preity really is very passionate about IPL and makes sure that she is present at every match to boost the spirit of her team. On the personal front, Priety is blissfully married to Gene Goodenough who flies in and out of India to be with his wifey. Most the times, the actress flies to LA to be with her hubby. On work front, she had made a cameo with Saif Ali Khan in Happy Endings which was four years ago. We really miss her on screen and hope she decides to return to the big screen soon.

