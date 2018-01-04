Prateik Babbar to get engaged to girlfriend Sanya Sagar

After his long battle with substance abuse, Prateik Babbar has of late maintained that he has now found a new way of living. He also decided to return to the entertainment industry by exploring different mediums like theatre and whilst he found passion for the same, he has now even kick started his second innings in Bollywood.

Even after going through a bad phase even in terms of personal life, now it seems that Prateik is all set to gear up for a new innings even on the personal front. The actor has found love again and it seems that he will be making an announcement about his engagement soon. Prateik is apparently in a relationship with budding writer Sanya Sagar and the duo are planning to tie the knot.

From what we hear the two of them know each other since eight years but have been dating since 2017. Reports have it that they will be getting engaged on January 22 in Lucknow but the other details are still under wraps. It is being said that Sanya belongs to Lucknow and her father is a politician.

On the work front, Prateik Babbar will be seen in the role of a baddie in Baaghi 2 which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead along with Disha Patani. The film is slated to release on March 30 this year.