Prasoon Joshi led reformed CBFC denies certification for the first film Toofan Singh

When Pahlaj Nihalani was sacked, everyone breathed a sigh of relief after his reign came to an end. The very same day it was announced that post-Pahlaj Nihalani’s sensational sacking the new reformed Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) would be led by lyricist-writer Prasoon Joshi. While the nation openly welcomed Prasoon Joshi, it seems like his new reformed team is applying the same tactics as Nihalani’s team did.

The new reformed CBFC led by Prasoon Joshi finally got their very first movie at its doorsteps and they have refused to certify it. Toofan Singh, a Punjabi film directed by Baghal Singh and starring Ranjit Bawa in the title role, was denied certification by Prasoon Joshi’s new team on the grounds of excessive violence with the gore and unnecessary aggression.

However, it has now been learned that the film was banned during the Pahlaj Nihalani tenure and not the current reformed CBFC under Prasoon Joshi. Veteran actor Raza Murad, who is starring in the Punjabi film, informed that the film wasn’t certified by the former CBFC Chairman and his team.

Raza Murad said that according to the former team of CBFC, the film glorified terrorism which will send the wrong message to the youth. Raza Murad also said that the film that has already released overseas has received a warm response. He is hopeful that the new CBFC team will certify the film again and get it released in the home country.

Toofan Singh, which has already released overseas, has its state hanging in its home country. The film revolves around the story of a man who goes on rampage killings in order to fight corruption in Indian politics and bureaucracy.