Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.01.2018 | 6:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Pad Man Padmavat Fukrey Returns Aiyaary Hichki
follow us on

Prasoon Joshi flails advisory committee for their protests against Padmavati certification

BySubhash K. Jha

Prasoon Joshi flails advisory committee for their protests against Padmavati certification

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi is aghast at members of the Special Panel invited to view Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati now retitled to Padmavat, who are now expressing displeasure over the film’s certification.

Says Prasoon, “The role of Special Panel was only advisory in nature. Let’s be clear that role of the special panel was to give advice and add perspective to the CBFCs regular panel for which the CBFC is appreciative and thankful.”

However the CBFC chief is not agreeable to members of the Special Panel claiming ownership over the certification of Padmavati. Says Prasoon, “The final decision stays with the CBFC Committee. The special panel were aware of this as well. In the decision of CBFC, some parts of the advice do find reflection but as iterated the final decision for certification is with the CBFC committee”

Prasoon stands by the CBFC’s decision on Padmavati. “The CBFC has taken a pragmatic and balanced view. Unnecessary controversy should not be made out of it.”

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to step into the…

Padmavati row: Merwar Dynasty opposes film…

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi…

EXCLUSIVE: “There are no cuts and only 5…

Karni Sena says CBFC passed Padmavat due to…

BREAKING: CBFC views Padmavati, grants U/A…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification