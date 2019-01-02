Bollywood Hungama
Prakash Raj to enter politics and he announces his first step towards it, this New Years!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Prakash Raj is known for his acting chops and his versatility has left many impressed in the South and Bollywood industry. Do you remember his negative role in Wanted and Singham? The actor has established his name in Indian cinema and now choosing to follow the footsteps of many of his colleagues. The actor spoke about it on social media and announced about his political ambitions.

Prakash Raj doesn’t have inhibitions in expressing his political views and thoughts on Twitter and when it came to joining politics too, he took to the same platform to speak about it. He posted there, “more responsibility.. with UR support I will be contesting in the coming parliament elections as an INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Details of the constituency soon. Ab ki baar Janatha ki  SARKAR #citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too..”

He also shared another post, where he thanked KTR for supporting his political journey. “Thank you @KTRTRS for the inspiring support to my political journey… a new beginning NOT AGAINST some one but FOR THE SOCIETY #citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too ..” he added.

On the work front, Prakash Raj is expected to release his debut Bollywood direction Tadka featuring Shriya Saran, Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal that has been extensively shot in Goa. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Unn Samayal Arayil that featured him and was also directed by him.

