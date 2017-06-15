Prabhu Dheva signs Sooraj Pancholi for an upcoming action-comedy

Despite all the upheavals in his personal life, Sooraj Pancholi worked his way up and made a dream debut in the Salman Khan production Hero. Even though the film met with mixed response at the Box-Office, Sooraj Pancholi emerged as a name and a star to watch out for in the days to come.

Rather than rushing into things and signing galore of films, Sooraj Pancholi chose to wait for the right script that can showcase his talent to the fullest. Recently, Sooraj Pancholi gave his nod to the Prabhu Dheva’s (untitled) action-comedy, which will go on the floors in September this year. Readers may recall that, a few weeks back, we had reported about the said film to be having high octane stunts, which will be shot in Hollywood style. Speaking about the film, Sooraj Pancholi told a leading newspaper that, while he agreed that two years (since his debut film) was indeed a long gap, but, he used the time to travel and read and to prepare himself to be noticed as an artiste. He added that the slow pace of his career did not bother him.

The said film, which is reportedly a remake of a smash hit South Indian film, will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar (of T-Series) and Prashant Gunjalkar. While there have been many rumors about the film’s leading lady, the makers are yet to announce the name. Meanwhile, watch this space for developments.

As for Sooraj Pancholi, he is busy shooting for Farook Kabir’s film Haafiz.