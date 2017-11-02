Prabhu Dheva makes Amitabh Bachchan & Aamir Khan dance for Thugs Of Hindostan

It is hush-hush and completely under the wraps. But then when you get two of India’s most iconic stars to shake a leg together you can’t really hope to keep it a secret. So here is it is, ladies and gentleman. The mother all songs and dances, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in a never-before and probably never again, jig-jig jugalbandi.

The number was shot at Yash Raj Studios over the weekend and on Monday and Tuesday. Says a source close to the development, “This number was historic on many levels. It brought the mighty Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan together. Equally important is the fact that it brought Prabhu Dheva into Yash Raj Productions.”

That’s right. Prabhu Dheva has never choreographed a song for Yash Raj Film, nor been any part of the group before this. “It was historic on every level,” says an eyewitness from the set.