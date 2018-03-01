Post Sridevi’s funeral, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan remember the actress in heartfelt posts

India bid adieu to the first female superstar of Indian film industry, Sridevi. The funeral of the 54-year-old actress was performed on February 28 amid massive fan frenzy. As fans from all around the nation gathered to pay tribute to Sridevi, it was sight one will never forget. The celebrities from different sectors came to offer their last respects on Wednesday afternoon. As the actress was laid to rest, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to Sridevi.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, both, came for the cremation of Sridevi to pay last respects. Post the funeral, each of them took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the late actress. In the past few days, Sridevi was given heartfelt tributes. But, primetime news channels and regional news channels had horrified people with speculative stories. As the media continued to dissect Sridevi’s death in their ways, Bollywood celebrities slammed the journalism.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account and in his own way asked everyone to remember Sridevi as someone who deserved love and appreciation. He wrote, “How can one not just feel love & beauty & be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier….isn’t it just easier to feel love & give towards that life, even in death…the comfort of appreciation and gratitude.”

How can one not just feel love & beauty & be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier….isn’t it just easier to feel love & give towards that life, even in death…the comfort of appreciation and gratitude. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 28, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share beautiful words for Sridevi. He shared a shayari that lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar narrated to him at the funeral. The beautiful words sum up every single person’s emotion about how she will live on. Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई, तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई”~ कैफ़ि आज़मी…..देहर – means .. the world ….Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today ..”

T 2729 –

“रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई

तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई”~ कैफ़ि आज़मी. देहर – means .. the world .

Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2018

Amitabh Bahchan and Sridevi had worked in several films together including Khuda Gawah (1992), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Inquilaab (1984). Shah Rukh Khan had starred with Sridevi in 1996 film, Army.