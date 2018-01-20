Post Sanjay Dutt biopic, Rajkumar Hirani to produce film starring Varun Dhawan?

Rajkumar Hirani is currently busy with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer that is said to be a biopic based on Sanjay Dutt. While the film is still a long way from release, we hear that Hirani is already contemplating his next. In fact, sources tell us that once he completes work on the Sanjay Dutt biopic Rajkumar Hirani is all set to commence work on a film that will star none other than the gen next actor Varun Dhawan.

If that wasn’t all, we also hear that unlike his previous ventures that saw Hirani partner with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, as the producer, this one will be solely produced by Rajkumar Hirani. Though the reason for the two parting ways is unknown, the yet untitled venture with Varun is slated to go on floors in mid-January next year.

Though currently an official confirmation on the same, as well as details of what the film will be exactly is unavailable, our sources tell us that the said film will release either in Diwali or Christmas 2019.