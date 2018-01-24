Post Hindi Medium success Bhushan Kumar & Dinesh Vijan announce multiple film deal

The makers of 2017 box office hit and critically acclaimed Hindi Medium are on cloud nine with the various awards the team received at different award ceremonies this year. After a successful joint production with Hindi Medium, the producers are joining hands again to produce several other projects, first being Arjun Patiala.

This buddy cop film set in Punjab will see a fresh jodi of Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon along with Varun Sharma (Choocha). In the film, Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit in the titular role is a quirky, small town guy. It’s a character-driven comedy with a touch of magic realism and great music. Diljit who has an impeccable comic timing with Varun, adds to the craziness and will take us on a laugh riot.

Followed by Arjun Patiala, the makers will soon make an announcement on Hindi Medium 2 along with a bunch of many more films together. Speaking on the association, Bhushan Kumar says, “When two likeminded people join hands, it is an easy team to work with. When the people working on a project are passionate about their work and give their best it’s an easy boat to sail and when the industry appreciates this association it’s a cherry on the cake. Dinesh and his team are always conceptualizing unique content. Working on Hindi Medium together was a fruitful association. This has enabled us to want to work more and more together. Arjun Patiala is a film that will make you smile, laugh and crack up.”

On taking this association further Dinesh Vijan adds, “It’s so encouraging to get this (The Best Film award from Filmfare) because it reinforces our long standing belief at Maddock Films that taking risks will finally pay off. With Hindi Medium, it’s great to see that after the dust settles, good content has emerged a winner. Bhushan and I share a productive partnership, especially when it comes to music, and we respect each other’s capabilities. But what excites me most is Maddock’s line-up for 2018… It’s very exciting, promising and an exhilarating mix of diverse films.”

Arjun Patiala is set to release on September 13, 2018.