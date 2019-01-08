Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.01.2019 | 8:11 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Zero Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho 2.0
follow us on

Post being granted anticipatory bail, Alok Nath finally breaks his silence

BySubhash K. Jha

Alok Nath accused of rape by writer-director Vinta Nanda has been given relief by the courts. He has been granted anticipatory bail. For the first time since the accusation snowballed into major scandal, Alok surfaced from hiding to speak. Says Alok, “The honourable court and my lawyers have advised me to keep completely silent for now. In fact I’ve been quiet throughout. Maybe some words escaped my mouth in my state of angst. But otherwise I’ve been lying absolutely low for the last three months. It is not right for me to make any comment at the moment. But yes we (Alok and his team of lawyers) got anticipatory bail, and we’re very grateful for that. Now, when I am in a position to speak I will have a heart-to-heart with you.”

Post being granted anticipatory bail, Alok Nath finally breaks his silence
Alok does however express his gratitude to his wife Ashu. “She has been a pillar of strength for me. I am grateful to God that in my journey she has been my co-traveller throughout. She has been with me always. And my truth is her truth, and that’s God’s truth. So I am grateful to God for that.”

Alok says his next legal move would depend on the court order. “I cannot pre-empt anything right now. But one thing I can tell you. This battle will reach its logical conclusion, and the truth, whatever it is, will be revealed.”

Also Read: Vinta Nanda reacts to Alok Nath getting anticipatory bail

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Vinta Nanda reacts to Alok Nath getting…

#MeToo: Mumbai court postpones hearing on…

Alok Nath’s lawyer refutes Vinta Nanda’s…

Alok Nath's anticipatory bail rejected in…

Strict disciplinary action taken against…

Mika Singh is FRAMED in sexual misconduct…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification