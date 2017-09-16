Post Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt to play a Maharaja in Omung Kumar’s next

By now we all know that Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen on the big screen in the Omung Kumar directorial Bhoomi. While the film is still to hit screens, we hear that Dutt who plays a father set on the path of revenge, is already contemplating his next. In fact, we hear that Sanjay Dutt will be teaming up yet again with director Omung Kumar for his next venture.

If what we hear is true then Sanjay Dutt has apparently given a nod to feature in Omung’s next which will feature Dutt playing a Maharaja. According to reports, the said film which is yet to be titled will be a biopic based on the life of the Maharaja of Jamnagar who had saved the life of several Polish children and women during World War II.

While the film will be Dutt’s first biopic, it will certainly be interesting to see Sanjay Dutt essay the role of a Maharaja on the big screen. An official confirmation of the same is awaited. In the meantime, Dutt will also be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

As for Bhoomi, the film which also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar, and Shekhar Suman among others is slated to release on September 22, 2017.