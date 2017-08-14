Post-accident, Neha Dhupia updates about her health and thanks her fans with a heartfelt note

Actress Neha Dhupia, who was promoting her podcast series, met with a horrible car accident on Saturday, August 12 en route to the Chandigarh airport. It seems like Neha Dhupia is recovering and shared an update post her harrowing accident.

Neha Dhupia thanked everyone for sending her wishes. Her heartfelt note read, “Yes the news is correct. I was recently in a 3 car collision while on the way to work. The accident was horrible and shook me a lot. Fortunately, I came out with minor injuries on my neck and back that are healing well. While it was a harrowing experience that I’d never wish on anyone… because of it I got such an outpouring of love and prayers which are priceless to me. Thank you for all your wishes and blessings! A car crash can’t stop me from being myself but it has made me appreciate every little thing even more than before. So yes, I’m well and safe. And happy to take selfies with everyone who wants one.”

According to several reports, a car from behind had rammed into Neha Dhupia’s car leaving her with a shoulder injury. The back of the car was broken but Neha Dhupia is doing fine. Also, it was reported that the crowd was insensitive towards her and took selfies instead of helping her out.