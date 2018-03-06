Bollywood Hungama
Popularly known as Shammi Aunty, actress Nargis Rabadi passes away

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In what seems to be yet another loss in Bollywood, a veteran actress Shammi Aunty aka Nargis Rabadi passed away on Tuesday. The 89 year old celebrity was loved and adored by one and all who were in for a shock when the news broke in.

Shammi Aunty who adapted this name considering that she already had another Nargis ruling the industry then has acted with big names in the industry.  She has worked with the then superstars like Dilip Kumar, Kishore Kumar among others. Her demise is said to be a consequence of her old age and ill health.

Considering that she has always maintained a great relation with almost all celebrities in the industry, many took to social media to express grief. One amongst them was Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar took to Twitter to speak on the same.

Besides him, many other celebrities too decided to share their feelings over the actress’ demise

Known for films like Half Ticket, Khuda Gawah, Coolie No. 1, Hum Saath Saath Hain amongst others, Shammi Aunty has also been a popular name on television. The actress played some memorable roles during the 90s era in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Filmy Chakkar among others.

Check Out: Celebs attend the funeral of veteran actress Shammi

