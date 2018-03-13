Pooja Hegde signs a film with Bahubali star Prabhas

After Shraddha Kapoor, yet another Bollywood actress will feature opposite Prabhas. The actress in question is none other than Pooja Hegde. If you remember, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo-Daro.

Post this; Pooja Hegde turned her attention towards South. She recently featured opposite Allu Arjun in Duvvada Jagannadhan [DJ]. And now, she is all set to feature in a Prabhas film. The actress apparently gained fame down South and finally amidst several offers, she chose this one. In fact, this one is said to be a multi-lingual just like his film with Shraddha. The yet to be titled film will release in Hindi and Telugu.

Starring Prabhas in the lead, it will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar under the banner UV Creations, the film is scheduled to go on floors around June end or July this year. Pooja will be seen romancing Prabhas in this one of a kind love story, to be released in 2019. The bilingual film is to be shot at exotic locations abroad.

Confirming this news, a source close to the actress says, “Pooja is overwhelmed and humbled with the love she’s receiving with every passing week from not just audiences but from the film industry as well. She’s on a signing spree and has already signed with the best actors Tollywood has to offer, right from the nations favourite Prabhas to Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR.”

Just before this, the actress confirmed the films in her kitty, including one with superstar Mahesh Babu directed by Vamsi Pidapally and one with the very popular Jr NTR in Trivikram’s next.

Considering his packed South schedule, we doubt if the actress will be able to squeeze in any Hindi film commitments in the forthcoming year. It is yet to be seen which film the actress signs after debuting with the superstar Hrithik Roshan. As of now we can get to see Pooja in a couple of endorsement commercials.