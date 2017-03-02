Pooja Bhatt quits alcohol and she is more than happy about it

It takes courage to break the stigma attached to certain matters and now, celebrities are showing immense mettle by talking about those issues in public in order to inspire and motivate many. One amongst them is Pooja Bhatt who confessed that she was treading the dangerous path of turning into an alcoholic but put an end to it before it’s too late.

According to a recent interview of the actress turned producer, it was revealed that Pooja Bhatt wanted to break the stigma attached to women alcoholics as she believes that many are discouraged of seeking help because it is considered to be a shame to the family. The actress is now glad that she not only celebrated Christmas and New Year sober but she managed to stay away from drinks even on her birthday, February 24.

Pooja Bhatt started drinking at the age of 16 and considering that she converted to Christianity and was brought up amidst Anglo-Indian community, she was accustomed to wine and beer being a part of meals, get-togethers and weekends. Talking about the same, the actress revealed that she has often mourned the loss of closed ones with a drink or many. She openly confessed that since she was born to an alcoholic, she was highly prone to follow the same path but she decided to put the brakes.

Talking about how her father gave up alcohol when her sister Shaheen refused to keep contact with him when he was addicted to the same, Pooja credits her success of staying away from alcohol to her father. It seems that one text from her father inspired her to rethink about the way she has been living her life and that’s when she made a promise to herself about never touching alcohol.

Reminiscing about the incident, Pooja received a call from her father on Christmas Eve when he told her that he loved her and that if she loved him she should love herself. While there was nothing new, unique or different about the conversation she had with her father, the words ‘love yourself’ kept resonating in her mind and she decided to be the best person she can be.

Further, the actress continued to speak about how alcohol has ruined lives, her parents’ marriage and she was also in a relationship with an alcoholic. The actress wants to quit now because she wants to give herself 10 years of living and did not want to drink to the grave. She is still in the pink of health and did not want alcohol to take away anything from her.

And now, despite a fully stocked bar at home, Pooja Bhatt continues to stay away from alcohol even though she pours drinks for her friends during parties.