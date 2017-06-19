WHAT? Pooja Bhatt to play an alcoholic cop in her next based on a book

She was one of the most popular divas of the 90s but we haven’t seen much of Pooja Bhatt on screen as she has been enjoying her role behind the camera for a while now. Now all set to return with a powerful role, Pooja has decided to give a nod to a film which is based on the Abheek Barua novel ‘City of Death’.

In fact from what we hear, the actress turned producer has already bought the rights of the book and will start shooting for the same in Kolkata. The book deals with a series of murders that marks the return of an ex-crime branch investigator who is dead bent on solving the case. The 40 year old alcoholic cop played by Pooja joins hands with yet another talented cop, the 10 years younger Arjun Sinha, who is trying to come to terms with his own murky past of losing his wife and son. The book showcases the story of two depressed individuals who come together to solve murders that may threaten the entire city whilst dealing with their own inner demons.

While Pooja asserted that the film will also explore the elder woman-younger man relationship dynamics, she described the romance between them as two broken individuals trying to heal each other. What is also intriguing are the changes in the book, which is made by Digvijay Sisodia who is also directing the film. Pooja’s character, which is that of Sohini Sen in the book, is being changed to the Anglo-Indian Rita Brown.

The said film will also be extensively shot in Kolkata but in some non-explored locations of the city which includes the Armenian block that has rarely been a part of films. The film is slated to go on floor by the end of this year during the festivity of Christmas.

Pooja Bhatt decided to sign this film after reading the book and even consulted about it to her father Mahesh Bhatt. Although the actress had long ago switched priorities from acting, the film made her want to return to the big screen and her father, a talented filmmaker himself, also supported her decision.

Pooja also hinted on turning this series of murder suspense thrillers into a franchise with new locations and characters being explored in every instalment. As of now, however, the cast for the untitled film on ‘City of Death’ is yet to be finalized including the role of Arjun Sinha.