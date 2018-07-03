Police complaint lodged against Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma for alleged assault on house help

Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma is facing charges of assault reportedly filed by her house help after the latter mixed up clothes during laundry. The complaint was registered as the non-cognizable offense under sections 323 [Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt] and 504 [Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] of the IPC at the Khar Police station on June 27. The complainant has also accused Kim of not paying her salary.

Esther Khes, who is a Santacruz resident, joined as a house help at the Khar residence of Kim Sharma on April 27. Explaining about the incident that happened on May 21, Khes revealed that she had apparently forgotten to separate light and dark-coloured clothes during laundry. After washing, Esther realized that a black blouse bled into a white tee. While she alleged that she immediately realized her mistake and rushed to Kim to inform about it, the actress fueled up with rage and pushed Esther.

According to the complaint registered by Khes, Kim was accused of yelling and manhandling her. Reports suggest that Esther accused Kim of pushing her out of the house and even using inappropriate words at her. Speaking about the delay in reporting since the complainant registered it over a month after the incident, it seems that Khes was waiting for her salary.

Confessing about the same in recent reports, Esther claimed that despite her attempts, she didn’t receive her pay from Kim. Hence after giving it a final try, she decided to take the help of police on June 27.

On the other hand, Kim Sharma, who is facing these allegations, has although affirmed that she indeed did tell her house help not to return to the house, she also added that she didn’t beat her. Kim allegedly reasoned that owing to her mistake of not separating whites and the colored clothes during laundry, she had to face a loss of clothes worth Rs. 70,000.

As for the accusations about salary, Kim has apparently maintained in reports that she generally pays the salary on the 7th of every month. And considering the same, Khes too was informed that she would receive her remuneration on 7th.

On the other hand, Khes has also reportedly expressed her grievances regarding the matter as the police officials haven’t summoned her or updated her on the progress of her complaint.