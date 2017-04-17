Playboy model is not part of Salman Khan starrer

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Playboy model is not part of Salman Khan starrer

Austrian model Ronja Forcher is a Salman Khan fan. Recently when the Bollywood superstar shot in Austria for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Ronja, who is the Playboy magazine’s model for April 2017, dropped into meet her idol.

The brief meeting which instantly went on Instagram sparked off rumours of the Playboy hottie being part of Tiger Zinda Hai. However the film’s director has clarified to this writer that Ronja is not a part of Tiger Zinda Hai that she had in fact dropped in on location to meet Salman Khan as she is a huge fan.

Says another source from the location, “Ronja is not a part of Tiger. She is a fan of Salman Khan came to the set to meet him and take pictures.” What’s with these firangi women from Katrina Kaif to Lulia Vantur to Ronja Forcher falling all over Salman Khan?

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Irrfan Khan turns narrator for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta

Irrfan Khan turns narrator for Sushant Singh…

John Abraham and Kabir Khan to join hands for web series

John Abraham and Kabir Khan to join hands for web…

Abhishek Bachchan and Irrfan Khan signed up for Ronnie Screwvala’s next

Abhishek Bachchan and Irrfan Khan signed up for…

Varun Dhawan in Dangal director

WHAT? Varun Dhawan in Dangal director Nitesh…

Jacqueline Fernandez collaborates

WOW! Jacqueline Fernandez collaborates for a…

Anil Kapoor down with a leg injury, out of action for a month

Anil Kapoor down with a leg injury, out of action…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification