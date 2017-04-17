Playboy model is not part of Salman Khan starrer

Austrian model Ronja Forcher is a Salman Khan fan. Recently when the Bollywood superstar shot in Austria for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Ronja, who is the Playboy magazine’s model for April 2017, dropped into meet her idol.

The brief meeting which instantly went on Instagram sparked off rumours of the Playboy hottie being part of Tiger Zinda Hai. However the film’s director has clarified to this writer that Ronja is not a part of Tiger Zinda Hai that she had in fact dropped in on location to meet Salman Khan as she is a huge fan.

Says another source from the location, “Ronja is not a part of Tiger. She is a fan of Salman Khan came to the set to meet him and take pictures.” What’s with these firangi women from Katrina Kaif to Lulia Vantur to Ronja Forcher falling all over Salman Khan?