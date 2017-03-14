These are the plans for Jeetendra’s 75th birthday

Being one of the most respected stars of all times, Jeetendra is turning 75 in April. And according to the recent buzz, his loved ones have planned something special for the veteran star. From what we hear, the actor will ring in his birthday, not in Mumbai but in picturesque Jaipur.

Though not too many details about the bash has been revealed, we hear that the actor will obviously be accompanied by his entire family including his kids, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and actor Tusshar Kapoor along with his son Laksshya. Reportedly, friends like Bachchans, Roshans, Deols, Johars and Kapoors too will be joining Jeetendra and his family for the bash.

Jeetendra who has received many awards in his career, was presented with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award in 2003 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014 for his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

