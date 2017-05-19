Pirates of the Caribbean’s latest instalment gets ‘UA’ with no cuts, censor chief laments absence of ‘PG13’ rating

BySubhash K. Jha
The new film in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise, Pirates Of The Caribbean Salazar’s Revenge has been granted a ‘UA’ certificate with no cuts. But censor chief Pahlaj Nihalani is an unhappy man. Given a choice he would’ve gone with a ‘PG13’ rating for Pirates Of The Caribbean.

“Sadly we don’t have a ‘PG13’ rating in India. We only have ‘U’, ‘UA’ and ‘A’. While certifying Pirates Of The Caribbean our choice was ‘U’ or ‘UA’. We opted for ‘UA’ because it contains violent content. The ideal censor certification would be the American ‘PG 13’ which warns parents to not bring children under 13 to a film. All the Pirates Of The Caribbean films are graded ‘PG13’ in the US,” says Nihalani.

Nihalani feels the rating system needs to be changed. “In the absence of a choice we had to grade it as ‘UA’ which means children are free to watch The Pirates Of The Caribbean as long as they are accompanied by an adult. We feel many recent Hollywood blockbusters like Fast & Furious 8, XXX, Guardians Of The Galaxy and Logan actually deserved ‘PG 13’. But we don’t have it.”

