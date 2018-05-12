Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.05.2018 | 3:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raazi Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bioscopewala
follow us on

PHOTO ALERT: Shahid Kapoor officially announces Arjun Reddy

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor, whose last release Padmaavat earned him accolades for his performance, is currently busy with the shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film, which stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite him, is currently on its second schedule. Meanwhile, there were speculations that Shahid has come on board for the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. However, the actor was mum about his involvement. Now, it is confirmed that he is indeed doing the project.

PHOTO ALERT Shahid Kapoor officially announces Arjun Reddy

Shahid Kapoor took to his social media where he shared a picture with the team of Arjun Reddy. In the picture, one can see the producers Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde, and director Sandeep Vanga. He captioned the picture, “Team ARJUN REDDY is READY !! Here we go. Wish us luck guys. @imvangasandeep @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde.”

The original film Arjun Reddy, that tells the tale of an alcoholic, featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The female lead is yet to be finalized in the Hindi remake. It seems like Shahid will reportedly essay the role of an alcoholic in this film. The original story revolves around a surgeon grappling with anger issues who goes into a downward spiral after his girlfriend gets married to someone else.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor will be seen as a lawyer in Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, it is a social comedy-drama that gives a quirky take on the conspiracy behind exorbitant electricity bills.

Also Read: Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor go on a scooter ride in Tehri

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra to reunite with…

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor…

REVEALED: Yami Gautam to be the Chief Guest…

STREE: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao to…

Rahul Bhatt is training Arjun Kapoor

REVEALED: Here’s how much the producers had…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification