After Phillauri, Diljit Dosanjh to star opposite Anushka Sharma in Kaneda?

Just with two films, Diljit Dosanjh has become a favourite in the film industry. The Punjabi superstar has been receiving a lot of offers ever since he made his debut in Shahid KapoorAlia Bhatt starrer Udta Punjab, last year.

Diljit Dosanjh’s second film Phillauri released just a week ago in which he starred opposite Anushka Sharma. Now, reports have suggested that Diljit will once again star opposite Anushka in her film Kaneda. According to the reports, Diljit admitted that he met with Kaneda director Navdeep Singh for a script reading. He said that the story is very different from what people had seen me do earlier. He called the story of Kaneda as powerful.

Kaneda will also feature Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. On the other hand, Diljit Donsajh witll soon star in Super Singh, a Punjabi film, which will be produced by Balaji Motion Pictures.

