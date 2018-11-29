Petition filed in Gujarat High Court seeking ban on Sushant Singh Rajput – Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath

Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan is only a few days away from its release. When the trailer came out, a certain section had an objection with it. Priests from Kedarnath shrine had objected and demanded that the same be banned. As per their demand, the Sushant – Sara starrer should see a blanket ban for apparently hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. Now, it is learnt that a right wing group moved to the Gujarat High Court seeking a ban on the release.

The right-wing group has alleged that Kedarnath is promoting the concept of love jihad. On November 28, the petition was reportedly filed by International Hindu Sena and the hearing will likely happen in the next week. The petitioner also claimed that the film trailer shows kissing scene at Kedarnath which is a religious site for Hindus. It hurts religious sentiments and is unacceptable.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.