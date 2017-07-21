Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 21.07.2017 | 5:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Petite Shraddha Kapoor gains 17 kgs to play her gangster’s role in Haseena Parkar

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Petite Shraddha Kapoor gains 17 kgs to play her gangster’s role in Haseena Parkar

Shraddha Kapoor has not left any stone unturned to ensure her first real-life character as fugitive crime lord Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar is as authentic as possible. Since she had to age from 17 to 45, Shraddha had to gain 17 kgs to look older, fuller.

Director Apoorva Lakhia suggested padding. Shraddha thought it would look fake. “She didn’t want to strike a single false note in Haseena. She aims to get the National award for this performance,” reveals a source from the film’s team.

Luckily she was not doing any other film while she worked on the Haseena Parkar biopic, so Shraddha was able to devote herself to giving the role the heft it required. But now having given Haseena Parkar all of herself, Shraddha finds it hard to lose all the avoir-dupois.

“Gaining all that weight was easy. Losing it is not that easy. Shraddha is struggling with her weight. But it all seems worth it,” says the source.

Other actors who ladled on the kilos for a role include Shabana Azmi in Shyam Benegal’s Mandi, Hrithik Roshan in Sanjay Bhansali’s Guzaarish, Aamir Khan in Dangal, Salman Khan in Sultan.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Shraddha Kapoor avoids question about…

OMG! Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s golden…

Box Office: Mom surpasses OK Jaanu, becomes…

“Why would I refer to my heroines as…

Did you know? This was Shraddha Kapoor’s…

This is how Shraddha Kapoor prepped to play…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification