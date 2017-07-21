Petite Shraddha Kapoor gains 17 kgs to play her gangster’s role in Haseena Parkar

Shraddha Kapoor has not left any stone unturned to ensure her first real-life character as fugitive crime lord Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar is as authentic as possible. Since she had to age from 17 to 45, Shraddha had to gain 17 kgs to look older, fuller.

Director Apoorva Lakhia suggested padding. Shraddha thought it would look fake. “She didn’t want to strike a single false note in Haseena. She aims to get the National award for this performance,” reveals a source from the film’s team.

Luckily she was not doing any other film while she worked on the Haseena Parkar biopic, so Shraddha was able to devote herself to giving the role the heft it required. But now having given Haseena Parkar all of herself, Shraddha finds it hard to lose all the avoir-dupois.

“Gaining all that weight was easy. Losing it is not that easy. Shraddha is struggling with her weight. But it all seems worth it,” says the source.

Other actors who ladled on the kilos for a role include Shabana Azmi in Shyam Benegal’s Mandi, Hrithik Roshan in Sanjay Bhansali’s Guzaarish, Aamir Khan in Dangal, Salman Khan in Sultan.