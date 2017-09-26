Peepli-Live-co-director-Mahmood-Farooqui-acquitted-of-rape-case" />

A year ago we had reported that Mahmood Farooqui had been convicted after an American researcher accused him of raping her at his residence. After his conviction, the filmmaker moved the High Court seeking help last year and now after a hearing on September 25, Farooqui has been acquitted from the rape case.

Reports have it that the High Court has decided to acquit charges against Mahmood Farooqui after they did not receive enough details about the ‘consent’ of the American researcher. According to recent reports, the court has observed that Mahmood Farooqui and the US based girl shared a rather close bond with each other which was beyond that of a guide and researcher. Justice Ashutosh Kumar has also noted that not only were they beyond mere acquaintances, but also had physical contact.

Furthermore, the matter of consent put the court in a dilemma wherein it is being said that the rejection or the no in such cases must be an affirmative one. The court has decided to give Mahmood Farooqui a benefit of doubt in this case. Talking about the recent decision of the High Court, the filmmaker’s wife Anusha Rizvi has expressed a sigh of relief and also gratitude towards the court for this victory.