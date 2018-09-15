Paulo Coelho sends the first copy of his book Hippie to Shah Rukh Khan and the superstar is super excited!

Well, the Paulo Coelho and Shah Rukh Khan friendship has always been quite prominent on social media. The two of them have been admirers of each other for some time now and they have no qualms in exchanging some sweet posts appreciating their work in their respective fields. Something like that happened yet again on Twitter.

This time around, Paulo Coelho did something special for Shah Rukh Khan by sending across the first copy of his book. The famous author, who is known for books like The Alchemist, The Valkyries, The Spy, amongst others, has now come up with an interesting novel, Hippie. And it seems that this is what is going to keep the Zero actor Shah Rukh busy for the next few days. Here’s how the conversation when Paulo Coelho took to Twitter to dedicate the first signed copy of his book Hippie to Shah Rukh Khan on the platform:

India: first signed copy of @PenguinIndia edition of HIPPIE goes to @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/RIR2R7MTuV — Paulo Coelho ☮️ (@paulocoelho) September 13, 2018



Followed by this gesture of Paulo, Shah Rukh Khan, in his usual kind manner, decided to respond to the post in the best way possible. The actor said, “Was thinking of spending the day at work. Now all cancelled cos Hippie is coming home..!!!Thx my friend for this wonderful gift. Will read & learn from ur wonderful words as always.” Here’s the post shared by the actor on Twitter:

Was thinking of spending the day at work. Now all cancelled cos Hippie is coming home..!!!Thx my friend for this wonderful gift. Will read & learn from ur wonderful words as always. https://t.co/sAEN1Np9c4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2018

Earlier, Paulo Coelho had taken to the same platform to share his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s film My Name Is Khan, wherein he had stated that the actor deserved an Oscar for his performance as an autistic man in the film but didn’t get one because of the biases and prejudices of Hollywood. To the same, Shah Rukh Khan too had taken to Twitter to thank the author for his kind words and expressed how much he loves Coelho’s works.

Coming to films, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a vertically challenged man for the first time in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero that also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is expected to release on December 21.

