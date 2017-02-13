Paulo Coelho once again praises Shah Rukh Khan, SRK plans to meet him

Popular author Paulo Coelho who has time and again appreciated Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan for his acting skills once again took to social media to talk about the actor’s films. He couldn’t stop gushing about Shah Rukh’s performance in his film My Name Is Khan and once again congratulated him on the recent release anniversary of the film.

Paulo Coelho took to Twitter to write, “”My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist” Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie!” Along with this, the writer posted a screenshot of his previous post on the film when Shah Rukh Khan had sent him his collection of films to watch. In fact, that was the first time when Paulo Coelho came across the film My Name Is Khan and was left mighty impressed on it. He went on to state that the actor’s brilliant performance deserved an Oscar. Here’s a glimpse of the tweet

“My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist” Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie! pic.twitter.com/6IlqFtGfMl — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 11, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan, who was already expressing his thanks to all the congratulatory messages on social media for My Name Is Khan, was equally thrilled to see Paulo Coelho’s best wishes and in response to the same he posted, “Thank u so much. My next journey is to try and meet u in person. Love and health to u.”

Readers may be aware that My Name Is Khan had Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of an autistic man who sets out on a journey to meet the President to tell him that ‘His name is Khan and he is not a terrorist,’ after the death of his son. The film aimed to break the prejudices towards a particular community and Islamophobia that became rampant after the 9/11 attacks in the US. Talking about the contemporary condition too, according to Shah Rukh Khan, the film continues to retain its relevance.

“It’s kinda sad too that MNIK is still relevant. But thx Karan Ravi Kajol SEL Shibani Niranjan Deepa Jimmy & all cast/crew for a special film,” added Shah Rukh Khan on the micro blogging site.