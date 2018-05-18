After Parmanu, KriArj Entertainment opts out of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film Batti Gul Meter Chalu

We are all aware of what transpired between producers of John Abraham starrer Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran. Looks like Batti Gul Meter Chalu too has slipped out of the hands of KriArj Entertainment. The Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer, that went on floor earlier this year, was stalled for the past few weeks. Now, co-producers T-Series have confirmed that Prernaa Arora and team have walked out of the project.

Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T-Series, has confirmed it in reports adding that now, he is the solo producer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He also mentioned that the filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh who is directing the film and Nitin Chandrachud are the stakeholders in the film.

It seems that this film too suffered a similar situation like Parmanu. In February, the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu came to an abrupt halt and the reason is considered to be non-payment of dues. While a legal battle ensued last time in case of the John Abraham starrer, this time around it seems that the circumstance is much more amicable.

Speaking on it, Bhushan Kumar maintained that Prernaa wants to sort out all issues before she dives into film production once again. In fact, yet another film of T-Series and KriArj, Fanne Khan too, starring Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will now have only one principal producer. Bhushan asserted that he will be producing both these films with his new partners.

Earlier this month, another film which now doesn’t have KriArj Entertainment as its producer is Kedarnath. This acting debut of Sara Ali Khan, also featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, has Ronnie Screwvala as the principal producer. But before coming on board, he had paid off all the other producers to take over the production of the film completely.

On the other hand, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which also stars Yami Gautam, is soon said to be coming back on track. The remuneration of the actors too is expected to be paid soon, now that T-Series has taken over the project completely.

