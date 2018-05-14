PARMANU: John Abraham didn’t have any support from the industry in the battle against Prernaa Arora

John Abraham was relieved last week with the Bombay High Court ruling in favour of him. Not just that, he was also glad that he is able to maintain the release date of Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran as May 25 too. While he is more than happy with the way things have smoothened out, he asserted that how he fought this battle against his co-producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment alone.

For the uninitiated, let us remind you that Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran was caught in a legal battle over non-payment of dues. The production house of John Abraham, JA Entertainment had moved the court alleging that KriArj hasn’t shelled out its share of money despite the agreement of taking care of expenses. Now, the court has asked KriArj Entertainment to step out of the film as producers. The recently launched trailer features the names of JA along with other producers Kyta Productions and Zee Studios but doesn’t include KriArj as a part of it.

While both parties released their own statements on the film, John Abraham also was reportedly quoted saying that he did not receive any support from the industry. Interestingly, this is not the first KriArj film that has been caught in the controversy. Prior to this, Kedarnath, marking the debut of Sara Ali Khan was stalled due to their involvement, followed by which Ronnie Screwvala took over the project.

Referring to these incidents, John mentioned in reports that he didn’t receive support from anyone nor did he expect it. He also added that the others were thankful that they didn’t have to fight this like him. At the same time, he is also proud of the fact that he had the courage to stand up for what is right and that he was also successful in cleaning up the mess.

Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran also stars Diana Penty, Boman Irani in lead roles and is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Also Read: John Abraham starrer Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran to release in Pakistan