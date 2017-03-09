Paresh Rawal to feature in Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai

Ever since the veteran actor Paresh Rawal had made his debut in Bollywood, he was majorly seen playing negative shades for the longest time in his career. While he had experimented with his roles and characters on stage while doing theatre, it was only about a few years back that Bollywood also witnessed his versatility. Testimony to the same are in the form of films like Hera Pheri, Ready, OMG – Oh My God!, Judaai, Mumbai Meri Jaan… to name a few.

The latest update on Paresh Rawal is that, he has now been roped in to play an important role in YRF’s upcoming spy drama Tiger Zinda Hai. This film also marks his ‘debut’ with YRF banner. Those in the know say that, Paresh Rawal’s role will be very special and that he will surprise the audiences who haven’t yet seen him portray a character like this one.

Commenting on Paresh Rawal’s entry to the film’s cast, Tiger Zinda Hai’s director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “I have always been a fan of his work and what he brings to his characters and I can’t wait to see him in this very special role. I am fortunate to be part of a film which is Paresh Rawal’s first for Yash Raj Films.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, the Salman Khan– Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is slated for to release on December 22 this year.