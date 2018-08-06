Pankaj Tripathi joins Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi starring Kriti Sanon – Kartik Aaryan

After Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi is the latest entrant in the Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan romcom, Luka Chuppi. After Stree, Pankaj Tripathi is again collaborating with Maddock Films.

Says Dinesh, “Pankaj is someone with an endearing and ridiculous sense of humour, he just makes you crack up. In Luka Chuppi, he plays an estate agent from Mathura who owns an agency called Baby Doll, which is right opposite a sari shop because he is a bachelor looking for his life partner.”

Pankaj Tripathi describes it as a “colourful role”. “My character is a man with a different sense of humour and whenever the story gets too complicated, he has some contribution to make. So far, the audience has only seen me playing simple, sober and desi characters. This time you will see me wearing colourful clothes and I even have highlights in my hair.”

Pankaj is reuniting with his onscreen daughter from Bareilly Ki Barfi and admits of having a great bond with Kriti. Pankaj finds her to be a very sincere and hardworking girl.

On sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan for the first time, he adds, “He has always showered me with compliments for films like Nil Battey Sannata and Newton. So I’ve known him for quite some time.”

The first schedule of the film began in Gwalior last week. Luka Chuppi promises to be a fun-filled love story which will be directed by Laxman Utekar.