Panipat: Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor to play this ROLE in the Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

Of late, there have been quite a few additions in the star cast of the forthcoming magnum opus of Ashutosh Gowariker – Panipat. The film, as the name suggests, is based on the third battle of Panipat and will feature Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Now reports have it that Kunal Kapoor has joined the star cast and he will play the Subedar Nawab in the film.

It has been confirmed that Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor will be returning to the big screen after four years with Panipat as the Subedar Nawab of Oudh, Shujuad-Daula. The film, that showcases one of the most destructive battles fought between the Marathas and the King of Afghanistan Ahmad Shah Abdali and his allies, will feature Kunal as one of the allies. Besides the Subedar Nawab of Oudh, Rohilla Afghans of the Doab are yet another group of Indians who pledge their support to Abdali.

Speaking on the same, producer Sunita Gowariker spoke about why she decided to have Kunal Kapoor on board. She explained his role of Shujuad-Daula in the reports stating that he had one of the most humungous armies then and the Marathas as well as the Afghanis were in constant bid to have him as their ally. Hence, the role of Kunal is considered to be quite prominent in this historical drama. For the uninitiated, Kunal Kapoor had gone on a three decade long break from Bollywood and returned in 2015 with Singh Is Bliing. He essayed the role of Amy Jackson’s father in this Akshay Kumar starrer action drama.

Besides him, Mohnish Behl, and Padmini Kolhapure are amongst the ones who will be seen in prominent roles of Nana Saheb and Gopikabai respectively. While Arjun Kapoor will be seen as Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon plays the leading lady and further details on the same are yet to be revealed. After recreating Shanivaar Wada, Panipat is expected to go on floor this month.