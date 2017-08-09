Pakistani actors Saba Qamar and Imran Abbas praise Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, get trolled online

Earlier this year, in May to be specific, we saw the release of the Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium which fast became one of 2017’s sleeper hits. Also starring in the film was Pakistani actress Saba Qamar who received rave reviews for her performance in the film. Saba recently saw the latest Shah Rukh Khan flick Jab Harry Met Sejal that released last week. What’s interesting about this is the fact that Saba Qamar couldn’t stop herself from praising the film.

In fact, while Jab Harry Met Sejal has received a lukewarm response from the audiences, Saba Qamar decided to express her love and appreciation for the film on the social networking site Instagram with a rather well worded post. Sharing her views, Saba wrote, “I watched Jab Harry Met Sejal and I am in love with it, no matter what the reviews are. The characters, their emotions and the entire feel of the movie was so pure and close to reality, it makes your heart melt. SRK and Anushka Sharma were phenomenal and shared an amazing chemistry! There is beauty even in broken and incomplete souls. I didn’t just watch the movie, I lived it. Keep on making movies for people like me and keep surprising us with your amazing talent. Imtiaz Ali you’ve done an exceptional job. Just love your perceptions, the way you write, direct, and execute. I can watch this film over and over again. I still don’t think I have praised you enough, just want to say tussi la jawab ho! @imtiazaliofficial @iamsrk @anushkasharma @jabharry_metsejal @jabharrymetsejalthefilm”.

Though Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali will certainly be happy to receive support for his film from the Pakistani actress, Saba Qamar on the other hand seems to have attracted some untoward responses online. In fact, one user decided to comment saying, “So buttering Bollywood for roles … well done”, while another user posted, “Don’t over praise a movie just because you are too hungry of bollywood offers”. If that wasn’t all, yet another user couldn’t help but draw similarities between Jab Harry Met Sejal and a Pakistani film that had released earlier saying, “The movie is just a copy of BACHANA.. our Pakistani movie .. and bachana was more funnier and interesting ..”

Though there were a few negatives, joining Saba Qamar in the praise was yet another Pakistani artist, Imran Abbas who added, “Very true! Loving this film. Imtiaz Ali’s films are like paintings in motion. And art is not understandable to everyone yet it’s selfexplanatory to those who have the taste for it.”