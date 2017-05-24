Pahlaj Nihalani slams ‘festival specialists’ for sneaking into international festivals without certification

A scam of sorts has come to light….Or, so the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) claims. It is to do with filmmakers taking their films to international film festivals without a proper censor certificate.

An illegal and unconstitutional practice undertaken liberally by Indian filmmakers.

And now Pahlaj Nihlani vows the strictest action. “It has been going on for a very long time, unchecked. Perhaps earlier no action was taken against producers and directors who zipped off to exotic locations for international film festivals without a censor certification in the pursuit of international fame for Indian cinema. Let me tell all filmmakers who do this: you can’t do this. You can’t take your film to festivals without censor certification,” says Nihalani angrily, vowing the strictest action against those who break the law.

Says the censor chief, “I know screenings at film festivals favour uncensored content. But it is not allowed in India. For any film to be screened on any platform and in any format without a censor certificate a filmmaker needs special permission from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. We’ve come to know that Indian filmmakers simply sneak off with their films to film festival without a censor certificate or special permission.”

Nihalani warns of the “strictest action” against filmmakers who follow this method of international fame.

“Don’t presume any longer that it’s correct just because it hasn’t been checked for generations. Come to us and tell us your film needs to reach a festival. We’ll provide certification on priority. But don’t even think of leaving without a censor certificate. It is illegal,” warns the censor chief.