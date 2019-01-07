Pahlaj Nihalani to revive his Kangana Ranaut project I Love You Boss with another actress

Once upon a time in a not so distant past, producer Pahlaj Nihalani was all set to launch Kangana Ranaut in a film called I Love You Boss. The same project is now being revived with a new actress. She is Mishika Chowdhary who will make her debut in Nihalani’s Rangeela Raja on January 18. So impressed is Nihalani with his new discovery that he has decided to cast her in his dream project.

Revealing details, Nihalani says, “I Love You Boss is the subject closest to my heart. It was meant to be Kangana Ranaut’s launch film. We had finalized everything. We had even done a photoshoot and the media couldn’t stop talking about the new girl that I was launching. Then Kangana decided she preferred to be launched by Mahesh Bhatt and quit the film.”

Nihalani admits he swore never to make that film. “I couldn’t imagine any other actress except Kangana in that role in I Love You Boss….until now. When Mishika worked with me in Rangeela Raja I realized I had finally found the girl to replace Kangana in my favourite subject. Let me make a prediction: Mishika will not only be a suitable replacement for Kangana in I Love You Boss, she will prove herself to be as good an actress as Kangana, if not more.”

