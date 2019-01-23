Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma to debut alongside Akshaye Khanna in a comedy film Sab Kushal Mangal

It is the year of many star kids making their Bollywood debuts. Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure and her filmmaker husband Pradeep Sharma’s son Priyaank Sharma is all set for his Bollywood debut in an upcoming comedy, Sab Kushal Mangal. The film will star Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role. The comedy, produced by Nitin Manmohan’s daughter Prachi Manmohan, will be directed by debutante Karan Kashyap.

An excited Padmini Kolhapure said to a daily that there was no pressure on her son Priyaank Sharma to take up acting or filmmaking as the atmosphere at home was non-filmy. It was a choice made by him. She said that he is a movie buff and has completed his one-year acting course from The Lee Strasberg Institute in New York. The producer Prachi said that she had studied with the newbie actor and knew him. She professionally approached him for the film and narrated the script to not just him but his parents too. They all loved and laughed throughout. Priyaank began workshops two months ago and is very hardworking, according to Prachi.

Sab Kushal Mangal has been written by Karan Kashyap himself. The director has earlier assisted Mani Ratnam in Raavan, Shimit Amin in Chak De! India. The film will be set in Jharkhand and will go on floor in February end.