Padmavati team refutes claims of demanding CBFC priority

There were reports on Monday claiming that the CBFC has refused to give preferential treatment to Padmavati for censor certification. But sources from the Padmavati team want to know when they’ve asked for or got preferential treatment from the CBFC.

“We submitted the film as soon as it was ready. We were suddenly told there is a 68-day period needed for film certification. We didn’t ask for the queue to be broken then. We are not asking for it now. We were then told there was a technical error in our opening credits. Fair enough. We accept with humility every rule that the CBFC throws at our film. We are not asking for any preferential treatment,” says the source from Padmavati.

In the meanwhile the rule for a 68-day hiatus between submission and certification has been relaxed. Now films that have already announced their release date will according to CBFC sources, stand in a separate queue from those that have not announced a release date.

Kapil Shama starrer Firangi which was pending certification has been “instructed” clearance. Says a producer who’s a victim of the fluctuating guidelines at the CBFC, “They’re clueless about what to do. The Hindi Tamil and Telugu versions of Justice League were denied certification on the date of release because of the newly-implemented 68-day period for certification.”