Padmavati Row: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi appear before Parliamentary panel to discuss the controversial film!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film Padmavati is embroiled in a spate of controversy. While bounty has been announced on both the filmmaker and the lead actress Deepika Padukone, the film has been voluntarily postponed which was earlier supposed to release on December 1. As the controversies surrounding refuse to die down, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi met a parliamentary panel today to discuss the film.

On Thursday afternoon, the censor board chief Prasoon Joshi appeared before a parliamentary panel to discuss the film and the controversy surrounding it with the members. According to the sources, Prasoon Joshi also said that the film had not yet been approved by the board.

Prasoon Joshi, who is also scheduled to appear before the parliamentary standing committee on IT later in the day, also spoke to the Lok Sabha Committee on petitions that the board had only cleared the Padmavati trailer and promos of the period drama. The film will now be only approved after it will be shown to the experts. The source also added that when Joshi was asked whether he had seen the film, he said he had not.

Two BJP MPs from Rajasthan C.P. Joshi and Om Birla had filed a plea stating that Padmavati had objectionable content and had distorted facts in the film. Then, the Lok Sabha Committee on Petitions had sought a report from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the censor board. According to the sources, senior BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that the panel had asked the officials to submit a report before November 30.

The panel on IT will be held later in the day when they will discuss the issues and controversy surrounding the film. Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.