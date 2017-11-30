Padmavati Row: Parliamentary panel questions Sanjay Leela Bhansali whether creating a controversy was a new way to sell the film!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film Padmavati is embroiled in a spate of controversy. The filmmaker has been attacked before, his sets have been vandalized and threats have been announced against him and his leading lady, Deepika Padukone. While bounty has been announced on both the filmmaker and the lead actress Deepika Padukone, the film has been voluntarily postponed which was earlier supposed to release on December 1.

As the controversies surrounding refuse to die down, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi met a parliamentary panel today to discuss the film. On Thursday afternoon, the censor board chief Prasoon Joshi appeared before a parliamentary panel to discuss the film and the controversy surrounding it with the members. According to the sources, Prasoon Joshi also said that the film had not yet been approved by the board.

After Prasoon Joshi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali sat down with the Parliamentary panel, which looks into the issues of Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The meeting was to discuss the controversy surrounding the film and issues faced. The panel was headed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur and its member is senior BJP Leader LK Advani. The 30-member panel included Hema Malini, Raj Babbar, and Paresh Rawal.

According to the sources, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was asked several questions by the Parliamentary panel. The panel asked Bhansali how he could assume the movie would be released on December 1 when he applied to the CBFC on November 11. According to the cinematography act, it may take 68 days for CBFC to certifying a movie.

The sources also informed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was asked whether the selective media screening was fair and ethical. Also, they asked whether the screening was aimed to influence the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The panel even asked whether creating a controversy was a new trend to sell the film.

The panel further said that Bhansali’s movies tend to talk about certain communities which, in turn, create tension amongst them. They further said that media had given free space due to on-going controversy, as well as social media, had given immense space to the movie.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.