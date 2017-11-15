Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.11.2017 | 8:53 PM IST

Padmavati Row: Deepika Padukone trolled for saying that ‘we have regressed as a nation’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone trolled for saying that

The protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period action film Padmavati is growing day by day. It actually started in January this year when Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked by members of Rajput Karni Sena on charges that the filmmaker is distorting Rajput history. They also alleged that the film has an intimate sequence between Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh and Padmavati, essayed by Deepika Padukone. Sanjay Leela Bhansali at that point had clarified that no such scene exists in the film. However, the protests subsided only for the time being. With the film all set to release in around two weeks, the protests have re-intensified.

The lead actress of this film, Deepika Padukone is obviously irked with these controversies. She made an extreme statement to the IANS on this issue. She said, “Where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed. The only people we are answerable to is the censor board, and I know and I believe that nothing can stop the release of this film.”

Deepika Padukone claiming that India has regressed however irked a lot of people. On Twitter, many came out to express their reservations on this viewpoint of Deepika and even trolled her.

Padmavati is all set to release on December 1.

